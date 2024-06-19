Freed after 35 yrs, ex-inmate struggles to rebuild life

CHENNAI: After spending nearly 13,000 days in prison and being released seven months ago, 68-year-old Natarajan, who is Tamil Nadu’s longest-serving prisoner, is struggling to build his life back.

Natarajan, a native of Sivakasi, was released from the Vellore Central Prison for Men under the amnesty scheme on December 7 last year. However, no financial aid under the prisoner reformation and rehabilitation programme has reached him.

During his incarceration, he worked in a prison department-run canteen and kitchen and developed a liking for cooking. “I wanted to set up a small tiffin stall to support my family. I applied for assistance with the Prisoners Discharge Aid Society soon after release but have not received any support yet,” said Natarajan. He expressed his inability to support his family as his daughter, who works in a department store, and wife, who works in a matchbox manufacturing unit, run the family.

He used to send Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 every month, which he had earned through work while in prison for his family. “We ended up without any work for nearly 21 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, I had no money left to support my family,” he said.

After being released, he got help from a well-wisher to purchase kitchen appliances such as a grinder and mixer but needed financial assistance to set up a tiffin stall. “If the aid society processes my plea and grants me assistance, it will be of great help for me to start my life and support my family as now my wife and daughter are managing the family expenses,” he said.

Natarajan, a fruit seller, was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a man who reportedly accosted him and demanded a bribe in 1984.

He is not a case in isolation. In the last year, several released prisoners have faced similar issues with financial assistance. In May last year, 660 released prisoners received financial aid of Rs. 3.30 crore. This was after a delay of two to three years.