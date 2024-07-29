Free vaccination for children to begin soon at some private hospitals: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that free vaccination for children will begin soon at some private hospitals.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the 16 vaccinations that should be given to children from one month of age up to 18 years will be available free of cost.

Speaking about this, the Director of Public Health Department and Preventive Medicine Selvavinayagam said, "An ordinance has been issued to certain private hospitals. Accordingly, we are taking steps to provide free vaccinations to the public there."

The private hospitals are advised to store vaccines in a proper manner and adhere to the guidelines.

He also added that the initiative will be helpful to the public, just like the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.

"Moreover, some additional centers will be opened with the assurance that they won't charge any fees from the public", the director stated.