Free ‘Startup Associateship Scheme’ for students at Anna University

CHENNAI: The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) of Anna University has introduced the ‘Startup Associateship Scheme (SAS) for free for students to join as members in various activities to establish start-ups.

The scheme provides participants with a range of resources, support, and opportunities to help them build successful start-ups.

Sources from the university said that the scheme aims to form a partnership or collaboration between educational institutions of all domains and industries with CED. Benefits for SAS members includes free participation in ideation sessions, start-up mentoring, focused design thinking workshops and resource person support for students.

Similarly, the CED will also organise start-up competitions especially designed for SAS students with access to the CED library. Industrial visits and utilising CED labs exclusively for SAS will also be arranged.

