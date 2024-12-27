Free Pongal sarees, dhotis to be distributed after January 10

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has expedited the distribution of free sarees and dhotis to all ration card holders across the State ahead of the forthcoming Pongal festival.

According to officials from the State Handlooms and Textiles department, a whopping 1.77 crore sarees and an equal number of dhotis will be distributed to ration card holders in a bid to make the Pongal celebrations even more special and memorable.

To ensure seamless execution, the department has instructed concerned authorities to dispatch the free garments to all Fair Price Shops by January 10, facilitating timely distribution to beneficiaries. The works to dispatch the free sarees and dhotis received from over 2.50 lakh weavers to warehouses and Fair Price Shops are in full swing, stated the State Handlooms and Textiles department.

It may be recalled that the state government had allocated a substantial budget of Rs 100 crore for the same, and it had already made advance payments to weavers. This benevolent move is poised to bring joy and relief to millions of beneficiaries, while also providing a significant boost to the State’s handloom industry.