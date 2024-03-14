Free 'Neer Mor' for devotees in 48 Temples: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: In order to beat the heat as the summer season is upon the state, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has announced that free spiced buttermilk or 'Neer Mor' would be provided to devotees in 48 major Temples.

The department's minister PK Sekar Babu, in a statement, said "The department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments to Neer Mor pandal in 48 temples to quench the thirst of devotees coming to the temples in the summer season."

The free 'Neer Mor' distribution scheme would be launched on Friday, the minister said.