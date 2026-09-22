Free LPG supply restored for ‘Idli paati’ in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Relief came swiftly for 90-year-old Kamalathal, fondly known as ‘Idli Paati’, after the district administration stepped in to restore the free LPG cylinder supply allowing her to resume serving her Rs one idlis.
On the instructions of Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampath Kumar, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar issued orders to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders to Kamalathal.
As an immediate measure, three cylinders were delivered to her on Monday (September 21) night and Kamalathal resumed her routine on Tuesday (September 22) morning, serving steaming hot idlis to customers as usual.
A resident of Vadivelampalayam near Thondamuthur, Kamalathal has been selling idlis for just Rs one for nearly three decades. She began the venture using a firewood stove and switched to LPG cooking around 10 years ago.
Despite rising prices and increasing cooking costs, she has continued to keep the price of an idli unchanged. For several years, a gas company had been providing her with LPG cylinders free of cost. However, the supply was stopped about two months ago, leaving her struggling to keep her small kitchen running.
Seeking the restoration of the supply, Kamalathal visited the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday and submitted a petition to the district administration.
“I am very happy and relieved that the LPG supply has been restored. I was worried about how I would continue serving my customers without the cylinders. I am grateful for helping me continue my service,” Kamalathal said.