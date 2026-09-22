Free LPG supply restored for ‘Idli paati’ in Coimbatore

On the instructions of Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampath Kumar, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar issued orders to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders to Kamalathal.

As an immediate measure, three cylinders were delivered to her on Monday (September 21) night and Kamalathal resumed her routine on Tuesday (September 22) morning, serving steaming hot idlis to customers as usual.