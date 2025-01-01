Free entry for Tirukkural exhibition in Kanniyakumari until January 5

MADURAI: Tirukkural exhibition, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Kanniyakumari on Monday as part of the silver jubilee celebration of the 133-feet statue of Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar, is open for public free of charge until January 5.

The exhibition is happening at the entrance of the Kanniyakumari government guest house.

It features a collection of rare photos that were taken during the installation of the Tiruvalluvar statue.

More importantly, the first copy of the Tirukkural book, which was published in 1812, and rare palm leaf manuscripts were displayed at the expo.

Apart from these, a QR code scanning facility is in place for the visitors to gather information about the exhibition, which is being organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations to sustain the pride of Tiruvalluvar.

The exhibition will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.