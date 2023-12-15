Free e-seva centre launched in Ranipet

RANIPET: Minister for handlooms R Gandhi inaugurated a free e-seva centre in his constituency office in Ranipet on Thursday. The facility launched in the presence of collector S Valarmathi and other officials is expected to make easy getting services such as getting revenue department related certificates.

“Though the minister said he would provide Rs 10,000 per month to meet expenses of the e-seva centre, many wonder whether it would be enough to meet needs as the free service will attract many from out of the constituency too.

They cannot be refused service or turned back as then it will create a bad name both for the minister and the government,” an official who was involved in the launch of the centre said. However, e-seva centres are not to be confused with the common service centres which operate in the taluk, municipal and district collector’s offices providing a range of services, including changes in Aadhar and getting PAN cards, which are not covered by e-seva centres, he added.