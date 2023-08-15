Free coaching for applicants of recruitment exams in district

CHENGALPATTU: District Collector of Chengalpattu AK Rahul Nadh on Monday said that free coaching classes would be conducted for those applying for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) and Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) exams respectively.

The TNUSRB selection is being held for the posts of prison staff and fire and rescue services staff.

“There are a total of 3359 vacancies and the educational qualification for these vacancies is to have passed class 10. Those interested can apply online from August 18 to September 17 and the dates for the written test will be announced later,” the Collector said.

The age limit as on July 1 must be within 26 years for the General category, 28 years for backward, most backward, backward Muslim category, and 31 years for Adi Dravidian and Tribal category. More details are available on the website www.tnusrb.tn.govt.in and candidates can apply online.

Meanwhile, the Chengalpattu District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centre will conduct a free training course on August 31 for those who wish to apply for this examination, and eligible candidates can contact the centre by phone (044-27426020 and 9499055895) to express their interest.

Similarly, free training sessions will be conducted for applicants for vacancies by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for intermediate teachers and graduate teachers.

Free training classes for the examinations will begin on August 21 at the Voluntary Learning Circle functioning at the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centre.