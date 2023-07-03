Free coaching big hit in Vellore, TNPSC toppers roped in to train

TIRUPATTUR: The Vellore district administration’s idea of providing free weekend coaching for unemployed youth has attracted a good response with 300 candidates turning up last weekend, sources revealed.

The organisers were reportedly surprised as they expected only around 100 candidates, a source revealed. “We realised that there is a void when it comes to coaching. They apparently didn’t get hands-on experience even with private coaching institutes,” he said. The free coaching scheme for competitive exams is the brainchild of district collector D Baskara Pandian.

The initiative is being supported by a private school in Jolarpet which provides the venue free of cost. “To our surprise two girls came all the way from Bengaluru to attend these classes,” the source said. The classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. Baskara Pandian has come up with a unique idea of utilising the services of TNPSC toppers presently working with the government departments in the district for the coaching . As recent entrants into government services, their experience is a convincing factor on candidates of the coaching. “They get to know what the coaches went through to win and thus are willing to follow the same path” the source added.

The district collector Baskara Pandian has prior experience in coaching aspiring government servants. A team led by him coached nearly 17,000 candidates in Kanchipuram before he joined government service. “Today I also teach the students for one and a half hours on Sundays, using the time I can spare,” Baskara Pandian said. “Many of those who benefitted from our coaching in Kanchipuram are now in government service. I intend to rope in their services to further strengthen the coaching,” he said Baskara Pandian with pride recalled how a candidate from Trichy who attended the Kanchipuram classes is today the Deputy Commercial Tax Officer (DCTO) in Ranipet district.