Free bus travel recorded 898 cr trips since inception in 2021: CM Stalin

Describing the scheme as his first signature towards writing a new future for the state, the chief minister noted that the project, which began as a cornerstone of the Dravidian Model of governance, now operates through a fleet of 7,712 buses.

Stalin emphasised that the steady annual increase in usage serves as a testament to the success of the initiative, which has facilitated safe and independent travel for women across the state.

Providing a year-wise breakup of the trips recorded until March 1 on X, the Chief Minister stated that the numbers have grown consistently from 95.86 crore trips in 2021-22 to 235.14 crore trips in the 2025-26 period.