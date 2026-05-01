Fraudsters impersonate Collector, cheat public

COIMBATORE: The cyber crime sleuths in the Nilgiris district have initiated an investigation after fraudsters attempted to extort money using a fake WhatsApp account impersonating District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru.
According to preliminary findings, the perpetrators created a WhatsApp profile using the Collector’s name and photograph and sent messages to individuals in her contact network, seeking urgent financial assistance.
The messages claimed there was a temporary issue with the Collector’s bank account and assured recipients that the money would be repaid once the problem was resolved.
The suspicious requests raised alarm among some recipients within the Collector’s office, who cross-verified the messages directly with her. Upon confirming the impersonation, a formal complaint was lodged with the police, prompting a cybercrime investigation.
Initial inquiries suggest that the fake account may have originated from Thailand, indicating a potential cross-border fraud operation. Officials noted that similar scams in the past have involved impersonation of senior government functionaries to exploit public trust.
In response, Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru has issued a public advisory through her official WhatsApp status, urging people not to transfer money based on any such requests made in her name. Police have also reiterated the importance of verifying unusual financial requests, even when they appear to come from known or authoritative sources. Further investigation is underway.