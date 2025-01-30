Fraudster posing as actor Mithun Chakraborty swindles Rs 20 lakhs

COIMBATORE: The cybercrime sleuths in the Nilgiris are probing into a complaint by the manager of a private hotel owned by actor Mithun Chakraborty of losing Rs 20 lakhs to online scamsters.

Police said the manager received a WhatsApp message from scamsters posing as Mithun Chakraborty and sought details on cash deposits in his bank account on 13 January.

Upon revealing the availability of Rs 70 lakhs in various bank accounts and another Rs 30 lakhs in fixed deposit, he was made to initially send Rs 20 lakhs to a bank account given by him for an emergency expense.

When the manager called Mithun Chakraborty to check whether he received the money, he learned it was a scam. Cybercrime police traced the cash amount to have been transacted to various bank accounts in Nagpur and Kerala.