Fraud plaint filed against Sundar C at Chennai police commissioner office

CHENNAI: A fraud complaint has been filed against filmmaker Sundar C at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office, alleging breach of agreement and failure to return advance payment.
According to the complainant, Sundar C had entered into an agreement with a production company to direct a film with a budget of Rs 20 crore, with his remuneration fixed at Rs 5 crore. An advance of Rs 50 lakh was reportedly paid to him, while Rs 59 lakh was disbursed as initial payments to actors.
However, the director allegedly failed to commence the project within the agreed timeline.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the complaint further stated that following the success of Aranmanai 4, Sundar C demanded an increased budget of Rs 30 crore and a revised remuneration of Rs 10 crore.
As talks failed to reach a settlement, the producers decided to drop the proposed project, reportedly titled Kalakalappu 3, and sought a refund of the advance. The complainant has alleged that Sundar C neither returned the amount nor honoured the agreement, and instead issued threats.
The petitioner has urged police to initiate legal action against the director.