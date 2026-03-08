Frame SOP for government staff on handling PwDs, Madras High Court tells CS Puducherry

The direction was issued while hearing a petition filed by E Hariharan, a PwD from Mayiladuthurai, seeking a direction to the authorities to issue caste and residence certificates.

In his petition, Hariharan had submitted that he had completed his schooling and college education in Puducherry. Being a PwD, he had obtained a disability certificate and had also been receiving financial assistance from the State government. He had secured 65.50 marks in the recruitment exam held for the post of Junior Engineer in the Electricity department of Puducherry. However, when he appeared for certificate verification, his application for residence and caste certificates was rejected.

According to the petitioner, authorities refused to issue the certificates on the grounds that he was temporarily residing outside Puducherry. Additionally, the Medical Board declared that he was not eligible for the post. Hence, he sought a direction from the Court to issue the required certificates.