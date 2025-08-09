‘Foxes’ around my dad sabotage peace: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: Opening up to the cadres in the general council meeting, on Saturday, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss said that peace efforts with his estranged father and party founder S Ramadoss are being sabotaged by 'foxes' surrounding the senior leader.

Anbumani apprised the general council that talks with Ramadoss were conducted around 40 times. “He (Ramadoss) agrees to the terms in the morning but retracts in the evening due to sabotage plots by persons around him. We have decided to jointly sign the party appointment orders 15 days ago. He refused to do so later, which I could not agree to. Foxes around him are hindering peace,” he said.

Pointing to an empty chair placed in the middle of the stage, Anbumani added that Ramadoss was in the hearts of the cadres even though he was not present in the meeting. “This is Iyah's (Ramadoss) chair. He is the founder of the party. This is his permanent chair, and I believe he will come,” he added.

He recalled that the general council meeting was held after getting a nod from the High Court, as a case on behalf of Ramadoss was filed against the meeting. “I could not celebrate the judgment. It was us against us.”

He also urged the cadres to work united and with confidence for the next six months to succeed in the election. “We have clarity on who should not rule the State, and we passed a resolution to send DMK home. We will decide on who should come to power soon. We will forge a stronger mega alliance and form a government,” he said.