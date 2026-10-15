Fourth accused Jeyapaul granted bail in Kavin honour killing case

The court noted that the prosecution proposed to examine 70 witnesses and had collected 37 documents, making it unlikely that the trial would be completed soon.

“Therefore, considering the gravity of the offence, the overt act alleged against this appellant (Jeyapaul), the time taken for the completion of trial, and the quashing of charges in respect of co-accused, this Court is inclined to extend bail to him subject to stringent conditions,” Justice S Karthikeyan said.

The judge observed that the allegations against Jeyapaul pertained only to intimidation and aiding in the screening of evidence after the occurrence, and that he had been in custody since his arrest on August 13, 2025.

On September 29, 2026, the High Court had quashed the CB-CID charge sheet against the second and third accused, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, parents of Surjith, the prime accused. Counsel for Jeyapaul informed the court of this, but the court declined to quash the case against Jeyapaul.

The court directed Jeyapaul not to enter the village where the crime occurred or contact the complainant, directly or electronically. He must report before the trial court at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm daily until further orders. If he fails to follow this condition, the police can move an application for cancellation of his bail.

Kavin, a Scheduled Caste hailing from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, was in a relationship with S Subhashini, a Siddha doctor from Tirunelveli. Her younger brother Surjith was arrested by the Tirunelveli police for Kavin’s murder on July 27, 2025. The police subsequently arraigned Surjith’s cousin Jeyapaul and Surjith’s parents as co-accused.