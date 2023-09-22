Four warders injured in clash with inmates at central prison in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Four warders were injured in a clash with a group of remand prisoners at Coimbatore Central Prison on Thursday.

The seven prisoners identified as Dinesh, Udayakumar, Aravind, Hariharan, Alagarsamy, Ayyanar and Krishna Kumar attacked the four warders Rahul, Babu John, Mohanram and Vimalraj for shifting them to different cells in the prison.

They were separated for creating nuisance. As the infuriated prisoners launched an attack, the warders also retaliated.

The prisoners then climbed up a tree and inflicted injuries by cutting their hands with blades. Prison DIG G Shanmugasundaram and Superintendent of Police M Urmila arrived and persuaded the prisoners to climb down the trees.

While the four warders were admitted in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment, the injured prisoners are undergoing treatment in the prison hospital.

Officials said that the situation has come under control. A police complaint is likely to be lodged against the prisoners.