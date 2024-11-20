Four trucks smuggling gravel seized in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Four trucks smuggling gravel to Kerala were seized by a special team from the Department of Mining and Geology near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip that gravel from quarries in Pollachi was smuggled to Kerala, a team of officials from Salem checked vehicles in the Kinathukadavu area on Sokkanur Road. While intercepting the trucks, the crew members alighted and took to their heels.

A check revealed that the vehicles were laden with gravel without a proper permit.

An investigation found that the gravel was taken illegally from quarries in Pollachi.

The seized vehicles were handed over to Kinathukadavu police, who have registered a case.