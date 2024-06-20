Four students top rank list for UG admission in TNAU, TNJFU

COIMBATORE: Four students secured 200/200 to emerge toppers in the rank list for Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) in Nagapattinam and Annamalai University.

The students, G Dhivya from Villupuram, T Sarmila from Cuddalore, KS Maureen from Tirunelveli and R Naveena from Ariyalur emerged toppers in the rank list released by Dr V Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of TNAU in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The students were admitted through a common online application for UG courses offered by TNAU, TNJFU and Annamalai University. Of the total 33,973 applications received till 12 June, 29,969 applications were found to be eligible.

There were 11,447 male applicants and 18,522 women applicants. Besides the toppers, the V-C said eights students have secured 199.5/200, while 199/200 by ten students.

Certificate verification for students under a special reservation quota for differently-abled students is under way. After their admission process, the online counseling under general category will be held on June 22, 23 and 24.