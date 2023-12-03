Four-state election results; Stalin commends winning parties

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday commended the 'winning parties' of the four-state Assembly elections.



"Congratulations to the winning parties in the state legislative elections of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Wishing them a term filled with positive change, progress and prosperity for people from all sections, " Stalin said in his social media post.

While the BJP has won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, DMK's partner Congress has won in Telangana Assembly polls for the first time.

However, the Dravidian leader had a conversation with Congress high command regarding the poll results and would attend the INDIA bloc meeting which is scheduled on December 6 in New Delhi to discuss the four-state election results and to draw the strategy plan for the upcoming LS polls.