Four Police stations in GCP get ISO certification

CHENNAI: Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with personnel of the four police stations in Adyar police district which were given ISO 9001: 2015 quality certification recently. Personnel at Guindy, Velachery, Neelangarai and Tharamani police stations have brought in a lot of improvement at these stations.



"We have also set up a reception desk to receive and guide petitioners, depending upon their complaints. The reception room at these police stations is specially designed with uniformed receptionists to receive petitioners in a courteous manner, hear their grievances patiently and give them appropriate redresses. The rooms of these police station buildings have also been renovated and infrastructure and electrical work has been improved, much to the appreciation of the public, " an official release stated.