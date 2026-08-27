Four poachers held for killing deer in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

On Monday evening, a patrol team found Madesh (41), Rangan (41), Sadayappan (31), and Kari (68) walking along the forest road with a gunny bag in Guthiyalathur forest area within Kadambur Forest Range.

They stopped the men and checked the bag, in which they found chopped pieces of deer meat and some poaching materials. When questioned, they allegedly admitted to killing a deer.