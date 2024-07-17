Four pilgrims killed as lorry hits them on Thanjavur-Trichy NH

CHENNAI: Four pilgrims were killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a lorry early on Wednesday morning in Valambakudi area on the Thanjavur-Tiruchy National Highway (NH).

The lorry hit them while they were going by foot to the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli district, according to reports by Thanthi TV and Maalai Malar.

While four of them died on the spot, another person who sustained injuries has been admitted to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Meena, Rani, Mohanambal, and Muthuswamy. They worked as daily wage labourers in Palapatti village in Pudukottai district.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.