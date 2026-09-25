Hindu Munnani leader Sasikumar murder: Four PFI-linked accused get life sentences

The case was initially probed by local police and then the CB-CID, and Abu and Mubarak were arrested during the course of the investigation. However, the Union government stepped in and got it transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to media reports from the period, the Union Home Affairs Ministry felt that the State police did not invoke the proper sections of law and also that the investigation was not carried out in a proper manner.

During the probe, the NIA revealed in court that the murder was a case of mistaken identity. The intended target was another Hindu Munnani functionary from Theni, who shared the exact same name and initials as the victim, and had posted an allegedly communal comment on Facebook.

The case was heard by the Special Court for NIA Cases, Chennai. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court pronounced its judgment on Friday.