Four persons held for alleged gang rape in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: A woman was allegedly raped by a gang while on the way to a toilet in a deserted area in Ramanathapuram.

The victim was aged around 40, sources said.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh, when contacted on Wednesday, said the incident occurred in the late evening of December 29 when the victim approached a public toilet in a deserted area.

The victim was travelling to her village by an autorickshaw before the incident happened.

Midway, she stopped to use the restroom and alighted the vehicle.

The assailants attacked the driver before attacking her. After enquiry, it came to light that two inebriated men molested and two others helped the duo escape.

The victim lodged a complaint on December 30, and Ramanathapuram Town Police filed a case against the accused under sections 376 and 323 of the BNS.

The SP said four accused involved in the incident were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Monday night and that action is being taken to detain the accused under the Goondas Act.