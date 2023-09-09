Four people killed as car collides head-on with truck in Cheyyur

CHENGALPATTU: Four people died and five were critically injured in a road accident after a car and a van collided head-on in Tamil Nadu's Cheyyur Taluk. As per the reports, four passengers in the car have been identified as Purushothaman (owner of the car) and his friends Venkatesan, Gurumurthy and Poovarasan died on the spot in the head-on collision while another passenger in the car identified as Raghu has been admitted in ICU in Chengalpattu Government Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The four people in the van, including the driver, were seriously injured and have been admitted to the Cheyyur Government Hospital for treatment, said officials.

Purushothaman (36), a resident of the Madhuranthakam Vannarpet area, was returning home from the Chengalpattu Ellai Amman Temple in his car with his friends when the car collided with the van. As per the reports, the van was carrying employees who all were working in a private export company operated in Uthiramerur area, Kancheepuram District.

The Cheyyur Police has recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation into the accident is on, said officials.