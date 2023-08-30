Four of family suffer burns from cracker blast in Namakkal district

CHENNAI: Four members of a family sustained burn injuries in a cracker explosion in their house near Rasipuram in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu on Monday night. Police said the owner of a licensed fireworks manufacturing unit took the crackers to his house from the godown when it exploded following a spark from the mosquito bat.

The crackers were dumped on the third floor of the owner Kanan’s (42) residence when the incident took place, injuring four and the sound of the explosion was heard to a distance of several kilometres.

The injured Kannan, his wife Subathra (40), their daughters Harshavarshini (18), and Hanshika (10) were rescued by the fire service personnel using ropes and were shifted to Rasipuram Government Hospital with burn injuries. Namakkal District Collector S Uma and senior police and revenue officials inspected the spot and a probe was on into the incident.