Four of family end life over debt in Salem

COIMBATORE: A family of four persons ended their life unable to repay debt in Salem on Wednesday.

Police said Sivaraman, 85, daughter-in-law Maheshwari, 33 and six year old grandson Sai Krishanth died of consuming poison, while his son Tilak, 38, a software engineer was found hanging at their house in MGR Nagar.

Vasantha, 75, wife of Sivaraman is undergoing treatment in a critical condition at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

Tilak returned from abroad three years ago during COVID-19 pandemic and has been working from home since then. Inquiries by police revealed that Vasantha came out of the house and sought help from neighbours in a semi-conscious state on Wednesday, around 6am.

On receiving information, the Kannakurichi police arrived and sent the bodies of four persons for a post-mortem at hospital.

Police said the little boy was speech impaired and the family met his medical expenses by borrowing a huge amount. As lenders pressurised to return the amount, the depressed family members finally took the extreme step.

Police however said only a statement by Vasantha after she regains consciousness will reveal if it was a suicide pack by members of the entire family or a plan executed by Tilak. Police also suspect him of incurring heavy financial loss in online trading. Police are examining his laptop to gather further information.

A suicide note written by Tilak, claiming of ending their lives due to debt over his son’s medical expenses, was recovered from the house. Further investigations are on.