Four of family die by suicide in Kovai, police suspect debt burden

CHENNAI: Four of the same family, including a 10-year-old girl, were found dead at their house in Vadavalli in Coimbatore on Saturday, in a case of suspected suicide. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the family took the extreme step due to debts and financial troubles.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (34), his wife Lakshya (29), their daughter Yakshita (10) and Rajesh’s mother Prema (73).

Rajesh was a BE graduate and a design engineer while his wife had a PhD in French and was conducting French tuitions. Lakshya’s father called the house owner as he couldn’t reach either his daughter or son-in-law over phone for too long a period. The house owner alerted police alarmed by foul odour emanating from the house.