Begin typing your search...

Four of family die by suicide in Kovai, police suspect debt burden

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (34), his wife Lakshya (29), their daughter Yakshita (10) and Rajesh’s mother Prema (73).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 July 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-22 22:00:40.0  )
Four of family die by suicide in Kovai, police suspect debt burden
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Four of the same family, including a 10-year-old girl, were found dead at their house in Vadavalli in Coimbatore on Saturday, in a case of suspected suicide. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the family took the extreme step due to debts and financial troubles.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (34), his wife Lakshya (29), their daughter Yakshita (10) and Rajesh’s mother Prema (73).

Rajesh was a BE graduate and a design engineer while his wife had a PhD in French and was conducting French tuitions. Lakshya’s father called the house owner as he couldn’t reach either his daughter or son-in-law over phone for too long a period. The house owner alerted police alarmed by foul odour emanating from the house.

ChennaideadVadavallifinancial troublesdesign engineerHouse owner
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X