Four of family die by suicide in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Four members of a family died by suicide due to debt in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Ramachandran (46), his wife Vichitra (42), and their daughters Srinidhi, 22, and Jayanthi, 14 from Rice Mill Colony in Telungupalayam.

Ramachandran’s elder daughter Srinidhi returned from Canada after graduation and Jayanthi was studying Class IX in a private school. Police said Ramachandran had asked the maid Sumathi to go home. “Then, as the doors of the house remained closed even past noon, Ramachandran’s sister Rani, who resides close by, went to check.

She was shocked to find the couple and their two daughters lying dead,” police said. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victims had consumed cyanide mixed with water. Police said Ramachandran had loans to the tune of Rs 20 crore from banks and individuals. In a suicide note written by Vichitra, she blamed her husband for the debts. Further investigations are on.