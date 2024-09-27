Four of eleven accused get death penalty for triple murder case in Tenkasi

MADURAI: A special court (PCR) in Tirunelveli on Thursday evening imposed the death penalty on four of the eleven accused in a triple murder case, which occurred in Thiruvengadam, Tenkasi district, in 2014.

According to the prosecution, Kaliraj of Udappankulam, Venugopal and Murugan of Thudiyalur, Coimbatore, were murdered by an armed gang on June 1 near Thiruvengadam. Thiruvengadam police filed a case under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against 25 persons.

The court convicted eleven men earlier on Sept. 24 and pronounced the sentence on Thursday.

Of the other 14, 11 were acquitted, and three died during trial. Second Additional Sessions Judge K Suresh Kumar, after examining witnesses, imposed death sentences on G Ponnumani (34), A Gurusamy (49), S Kaliraj alias Thangaraj (36) and R Muthukrishnan (55) and a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on each.

Five other convicts were slapped with five life sentences and a Rs 1.15 lakh fine each, and two were given double life sentences and imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh each.