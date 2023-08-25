Four more held for waylaying cashier of private firm

CHENNAI: With seven persons already arrested by City Police for the alleged waylaying of the cashier of a private company and robbing Rs 15 lakh from him in Velachery, four more persons have been arrested by Guindy police on Thursday.

In total, Police have recovered Rs 11.5 lakh of the stolen cash from the arrested persons.

The victim, V Somasundaram (55) of Velachery works as a cashier in a private firm. On August 18, around 11.40 am, Somasundaram was carrying company cash of around Rs 15 lakh and was travelling in his two wheeler when the incident happened.

When Somasundaram was riding along Maduvankarai mosque colony, Guindy, three persons intercepted his bike and attacked the cashier and fled with the cash bag he was carrying.

Based on his complaint, Guindy police registered a case and a special team was formed to arrest those involved. On investigations, Police arrested S Muhammad Rasiq (28) of Neelankarai on August 20.

Using the inputs provided by Muhammad, a police team on Tuesday arrested the absconding accused, D Manikadan (33), R Senthil Kumar (42), J Dilip Anand (31), N Damodharan (35) - all from Neelankarai and surrounding areas and M Siddique Ali (44), M Syed Ali (48) - from Tirunelveli district.

Police investigations revealed that the accused knew of the cash movement from the company and plotted to rob the cashier. Cash worth Rs 9 lakh and a car and two wheeler used in the robbery was seized from the accused.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Guindy Police arrested the absconding accused- B Jerry Joseph (32), S Suryaprakash (26), M Ranjith Kumar alias Billa (24) and R Shanmugam alias Saikrishnan (24). Police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the quartet.

All accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.