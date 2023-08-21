Four men from Karamadai held for snaring gaur to death in Nellithurai

COIMBATORE: A gaur died after it got trapped in a snare laid out to trap spotted deer by four persons in Coimbatore.

The accused persons, identified by the forest department as Babu, 40 from Kerala, Marisamy, 43, Prabhu, 23 and Babu, 22, hailing from Karamadai neighbourhood have laid out the snare to trap a spotted deer for its meat in Nellithurai.

Unfortunately, a young gaur aged around three years got caught and died of suffocation as the snare strangled the neck during its attempt to escape. After a post mortem, the carcass of the animal was buried in the forest area on Sunday. Further inquiries are on with the accused persons.