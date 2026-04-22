Four men arrested for illegal liquor sale in Tiruchy

As the prohibition was in place for three days starting from Tuesday (April 21) in view of the Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, the police were vigilant. On Wednesday, the police from Ariyamangalam received information that liquor bottles were sold in the region.

Soon, a team of police rushed to Thideer Nagar near Ariyamangalam and found that Mohammed Yasin (46) from Mela Ambikapuram was selling liquor.