Four men arrested for illegal liquor sale in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In separate incidents, Tiruchy police on Wednesday arrested four persons for selling liquor illegally across the city and seized around 150 liquor bottles.
As the prohibition was in place for three days starting from Tuesday (April 21) in view of the Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, the police were vigilant. On Wednesday, the police from Ariyamangalam received information that liquor bottles were sold in the region.
Soon, a team of police rushed to Thideer Nagar near Ariyamangalam and found that Mohammed Yasin (46) from Mela Ambikapuram was selling liquor.
The police arrested him and seized as many as 32 bottles. The police also arrested Anand Velu (57) from Mela Ambikapuram and seized 34 bottles.
In another incident, the police received information that a person was selling liquor at Ponmalaipatti. Based on the tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested Rajkumar (29) and seized 27 bottles. Similarly, the police arrested Santiago Rajan (40) from E-Pudur and seized 3 bottles. Later, they were released on bail.