Four killed, over 20 injured in collision between Omni bus, lorry, Govt bus on Chennai-Tiruchy highway at Maduranthakam

CHENNAI: Four people died on the spot and at least 15 were injured when the Omni bus they were travelling in hit a lorry stationed on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway at Madhuranthakam near Chengalpattu.

According to Daily Thanthi, the Omni bus was speeding on the Tiruchy-Chennai National highway and collided into the stationary granite-carrying lorry. In the collision, the front of the bus was completely crushed. Later, a government bus from Musiri to Chennai collided with the damaged Omni bus.

More than 20 passengers were injured in these twin accidents.

The Padalam police rushed to the spot and rescued passengers and admitted them to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The deceased bodies were sent for post mortem examination.

The accidents caused a traffic jam in the wee hours of the day and after three hours, the vehicles were removed from the spot on the Tiruchy-Chennai National highway, reports added.