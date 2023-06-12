Four killed as lorry rams into van in Karur

TIRUCHY: Four persons died on the spot after a lorry rammed into a passenger van in Karur on Sunday wee hours.

As many as 10 persons from Pollachi had gone to worship in a temple in Pudukkottai on Saturday.

When they were nearing Thennilai in Karur, a lorry bound from Kangeyam to Tiruchy collided head on with the passenger van in which four persons including Muthulakshmi (38) and Nadhiya (37) and two unidentified persons died on the spot, while four persons sustained severe injuries.

Soon, the public along with the Thennilai police commenced rescue operation. They rushed the injured to the Karur GH from there they were referred to a private hospital. The police also retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Karur GH.

The initial investigation found that the lorry driver, who had escaped from the spot, had dozed while on the road and lost control resulting in head on collision with the passenger van. The police registered a case and are investigating. Due to the accident, the traffic at Karur-Coimbatore bypass was disrupted for over two hours.