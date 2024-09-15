Four killed, 8 injured in car-tourist van collision in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: Four members of a family were killed and eight others, including seven Malaysian nationals, were injured when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a tourist van at Markandeyanpatti village near Devakottai in Sivaganga district on Saturday evening.

Police said the occupants of the ill-fated car, identified as N.Paul Daniel (38), his two girl children Susan Rema (10) and Helan Shama (7), and their kin Michael (63) hailing from Gandhi Nagar in Thanjavur, were going to their relative's house near Devakottai when the accident occurred.

The car was driven by Michael. The tourist van carrying 12 Malaysian nationals was proceeding to Rameswaram from Tiruchirapalli on a pilgrimage.

While nearing the Manimuthar Bridge at Markandeyanpatti, the car collided with the tourist van coming in the opposite direction.

All four occupants of the car were killed on the spot, while eight persons, including seven Malaysians and the van driver injured in the accident, were rushed to the government hospital at Devakottai.

Later, two of the injured Malaysians were shifted to a private hospital at Karaikudi for further treatment.

Devakottai taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.