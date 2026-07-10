Four kids among 10 rescued from Krishnagiri brick kilns

During the inspection, workers admitted to having received advance payments from the kiln owner, following which Labour Department officials conducted a detailed inquiry under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.

Two of the rescued families are from Cuddalore district, who had been working at the kiln for nearly two years, while an Irular family from Uthangarai taluk of Krishnagiri district had remained there for five years after accepting an advance of Rs 40,000.

Despite producing around 5,000 to 6,000 bricks on a daily basis, the workers were paid only about Rs 1,000, and their accounts were never properly settled, effectively trapping them in debt bondage.