Four kids among 10 rescued from Krishnagiri brick kilns

CHENNAI: Ten persons, including four children, were rescued from three brick kiln worksites in Krishnagiri district after officials identified them as bonded labourers during a joint inspection on July 8.
During the inspection, workers admitted to having received advance payments from the kiln owner, following which Labour Department officials conducted a detailed inquiry under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.
Two of the rescued families are from Cuddalore district, who had been working at the kiln for nearly two years, while an Irular family from Uthangarai taluk of Krishnagiri district had remained there for five years after accepting an advance of Rs 40,000.
Despite producing around 5,000 to 6,000 bricks on a daily basis, the workers were paid only about Rs 1,000, and their accounts were never properly settled, effectively trapping them in debt bondage.
Following verification, six Release Certificates were issued to the adult bonded labourers, formally recognising their release and enabling them to access rehabilitation benefits. An FIR was also registered at the Pochampalli police station.
"Information about inspections is often leaked in advance, allowing kiln owners to conceal workers, " said an official from an NGO who are involved in such rescue operations.
According to the organisation, the Madathanoor-Pochampalli belt has more than 100 brick kilns and claimed that enforcement agencies largely act only after receiving complaints instead of carrying out regular inspections.
It further alleged that workers found during isolated inspections are often rescued while neighbouring worksites remain unchecked.
After completing legal formalities, the rescued families were transported under police protection to their native places.