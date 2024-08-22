Four injured as flow brings down boulders in Courtallam Main Falls

MADURAI: Four persons were injured while having a bath in the Main Falls in Courtallam of Tenkasi district on Wednesday evening. It occurred at around 4.30 pm, when a few stones fell on them, sources said.

Executive Officer of Courtallam Town Panchayat, Sushma said two of the victims were tourists. After learning about the incident, police personnel on duty took the injured victims to Tenkasi Government Hospital. Medical Superintendent R Jesline, when contacted, said three victims suffered head injuries and the other was hurt on his body. Of these victims, two had sutures.

They underwent CT scans in the hospital, but it did not reveal any serious problems. They were treated as outpatients, Jesline said.

Among the victims, two of them are from Kerala and two others belong to Kadayanallur and Tenkasi, he said.