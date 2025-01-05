Four impostors posing as health officers arrested in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Four men who posed as Health Department officials and demanded money from a person running an old paper godown in Tirunelveli, were arrested in Tirunelveli.

The accused were identified as Nambi Kumar (43) of Tirunelveli Town, Abdul Yasar Ali (41) of Pettai, Aziz Mydheen (42) of Adam Nagar and Mohammed Yasin (38) of Pettai, sources said on Saturday.'

Investigations carried out by the Munneerpallam police revealed that those arrested had earlier phoned Abuthahir (49) of Melapalayam was threatened the department received a complaint that medical wastes were found along with old papers in the godown.

Subsequently, they demanded Rs 10 lakh for not taking action. However, the police found out the identity of the impostors and arrested them.