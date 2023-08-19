Four held for threatening, demanding ransom from Kovai college student

COIMBATORE: Four persons including two college students were arrested on Friday for threatening another student demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh in Coimbatore.

According to police, the accused person Shelton (20) and Harish (20), both studying in a college along with Saravanan (19) and Sadam Hussain ( 31) both daily wagers and two others barged into the room of Deepak Eswaran (20) in PK Pudur in Kuniamuthur and asked for ganja.

When Deepak claimed to have no stock, the accused persons kept him captive in the room and demanded Rs 15 lakh to set him free. However, he managed to escape and informed Kuniamuthur police, who registered a case and arrested the four persons. A search is on for two more persons who are on the run, police said. Meanwhile, police also arrested the complainant Deepak Eswaran for selling ganja to college students after procuring it in bulk from Kerala. Police seized 120 grams of ganja and a high end two-wheeler from him. Further inquiries are on.