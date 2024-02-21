Four held for stealing 23 sovereign jewels on moving bus in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested four persons who had diverted attention of a passenger in a private city bus and escaped with a bag containing jewels, and recovered 23 sovereign jewels on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sasikumar (45) from Sanjeevi Nagar was travelling from Fort to Central bus stand carrying a bag containing jewels.

Suddenly, Sasikumar, who felt like being called behind, turned and soon realised that the bag went missing.

He raised an alarm and the driver took the bus to Palakkarai police station.

Meanwhile, police retrieved CCTV footage and secured four persons — M Abdul Ajeez alias Vellai Raja (42) from Srirangam, E Susairaj (34) and C Yasar Arafat (29) from Tennur and P Sheik Dawood (38).