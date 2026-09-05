Four held for selling drugs, pills seized in Thanjavur

The police received information that a gang was peddling drugs at Keezhavasal in Thanjavur.
Rushing to the spot, police spotted a history-sheeter D Prakash alias Maadu Prakash (26) from Vannarathurai near Keezhavasal, who had a huge quantity of sedative pills.
Upon inquiry with Prakash, the police team found that his friends H Mohammed Abbas (25) from Keezhavasal, S Subash (24) from Sunnambukara street and M Sanjay Sampath (23) were also involved in selling drugs.
Subsequently, the police team arrested all four and seized 6,000 pills worth Rs 60,000 and a car from them.
Further inquiry found that Mohammed Abbas had a connection with a drug trading firm in Nagpur and was in the habit of making online purchases from the firm.
After purchasing the drugs he used to distribute the pills to the other friends, who sold them in the local markets.