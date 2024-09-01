Three teachers, lab assistant at Valparai govt college arrested for sexual harassment

COIMBATORE: Three faculty members and a non-teaching staff of Government Arts College in Valparai were arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.

The matter came to light when six girl students opened up on the sexual harassment they faced in college to a team of officials from the Social Welfare Department, who visited the college two days ago to conduct an awareness session on women’s safety. Shocked by this, the officials shared the information with the All Women Police Station (AWPS).

The preliminary inquiry by four special teams led by DSP Srinithi confirmed that professor Sathish Kumar (39), assistant Professors Muraliraj (33), who is also in-charge for NCC and Rajapandi (35), and lab technician Anbarasu (37) had sexually harassed the girl students, said the police.

“They often sent explicit messages and photos to girl students through WhatsApp at night and continued to misbehave with them during class hours despite the girls objecting to it. The students who were facing such harassment for a long time finally mustered the courage to speak out,” officials said.

The accused persons were arrested on various sections of TN Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and further inquiries are on.