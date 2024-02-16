Four get life for murdering history-sheeter in Karur

TIRUCHY: Karur court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment for four persons for murdering a history-sheeter.

According to the prosecution, Gopal alias Gopalakrishnan (52), from Karuppathur in Karur district, was a history-sheeter against whom several cases including murder, dacoity and bomb production cases were pending.

On October 6, 2021, while Gopalakrishnan was working in his agricultural field in Karuppathur, an unidentified gang entered into the spot and murdered him with lethal weapons. Lalapettai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and registered a case and were investigating.

Meanwhile the police team led by Kulithalai DSP Sridhar who were searching for the gang, learnt that a hired gang from Tirunelveli was involved in the murder and based on the further investigation, the police team arrested Raja, Saravanan, Sundar and Ravi Varma alias ‘Bomb’ Ravi from Karuppathur, Rajkumar from Kumuli, ‘Karuppu’ Ravi, ‘Karuppu’ Kumar, Manoj, Karthi, Jayaraman, Suresh and Nanda Kumar and except Karuppu Ravi, all others were arrested and lodged in the prison.

The case was in progress with Karur District Principal Sessions Court and the Judge Shanmugasundaram who heard the case on Thursday, awarded life imprisonment to Raja, Saravanan, Sundar and Bomb Ravi and a fine of Rs 10,000 each and the others were awarded two-year imprisonment.