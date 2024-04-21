Four-foot-long crocodile caught from field in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Forest officials rescued a four-foot-sized crocodile found in an agricultural farm in Thanjavur and let it into the Kollidam at Anaikarai on Saturday.

The public from Kadampangudi near Kumbakonam reportedly spotted a crocodile in a field owned by Kasirajan at Kalathu Mettu Street and passed on the information to the owner. Kalirajan contacted the Cholapuram police and the forest department. A forest team headed by forester Shanmugam rushed to the spot caught the crocodile safely and let it into the Kollidam.

Locals alleged that several crocodiles are prowling the Anaikarai. They have appealed to the officials to establish a crocodile centre for the safe custody of the mammals, keeping them away from the human habitat. When the water level recedes, crocodiles move to the villages in search of food and attack cattle and domestic birds, they alleged. There have been incidents of crocodile attacks on people residing along the banks of the river, they said.

The public demanded the government initiate action to ensure safety from crocodiles venturing into the residential areas.