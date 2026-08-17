Four express trains to skip Egmore railway station in September, October

It will be short-terminated at Tambaram, Mambalam or Chennai Beach due to the ongoing redevelopment works at Egmore railway station. The changes will be in effect from September 4 to October 15.

The Mannargudi–Chennai Egmore Express which leaves Mannargudi at 10.50 pm, will terminate at Tambaram instead of Egmore from September 4 to October 13. Its return service will originate from Tambaram from September 5 to October 14 and depart at 11.25 pm.

The Tiruchchirappalli–Chennai Egmore Rockfort Superfast Express departing Tiruchchirappalli at 10.35 pm, will terminate at Mambalam from September 9-15 and September 21 to October 14.

The Mumbai CST–Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail will terminate at Chennai Beach from September 12-15, while the Salem–Chennai Egmore Superfast Express (22154) will terminate at Mambalam during the same period.

The Chennai Egmore–Salem Superfast Express will also originate from Chennai Beach instead of Egmore from September 13-16. It will depart Chennai Beach at 11.30 pm and Egmore at 11.55 pm.