Four districts cross 40°C as heat rises in parts of TN

The highest temperature during the day was recorded in Vellore at 42.2° Celsius, followed by Karur at 41° Celsius. Erode and Namakkal, too, touched around 40° Celsius.

Mercury remained close to the 40° Celsius-mark at several other districts, including Tirupattur (39.5°C), Tiruchy (39°C) and Tiruttani (38.9°C).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures were above normal by 2–3° Celsius at isolated places.