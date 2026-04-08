Four districts cross 40°C as heat rises in parts of TN

CHENNAI: A day after many parts of the State received a respite due to the sudden, sharp showers, four interior districts of Tamil Nadu recorded more than 40° Celsius on Tuesday. There is a likelihood of isolated rains in parts of the State over the next few days, said weathermen.
The highest temperature during the day was recorded in Vellore at 42.2° Celsius, followed by Karur at 41° Celsius. Erode and Namakkal, too, touched around 40° Celsius.
Mercury remained close to the 40° Celsius-mark at several other districts, including Tirupattur (39.5°C), Tiruchy (39°C) and Tiruttani (38.9°C).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures were above normal by 2–3° Celsius at isolated places.
Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On April 8 and 9, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in south Tamil Nadu, north coastal districts, Puducherry and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two places. It is also likely to rain in Western Ghats districts, while much of north interior Tamil Nadu is expected to remain largely dry.
From April 10, isolated light to moderate rain is likely across the State, Puducherry and Karaikal. In the following days, rainfall is expected to be mainly confined to the Western Ghats and Delta districts, with dry weather prevailing over other regions.
Despite the rain forecast, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next few days, with above-normal temperatures likely to persist at isolated pockets.
The prevailing conditions are linked to a wind discontinuity extending from eastern India to the Gulf of Mannar across peninsular India at lower levels, which is supporting localised rain activity.
In Chennai, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some areas on April 8, with partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36–37° Celsius.
Vellore at 42.2° Celsius
Karur 41° Celsius
Erode 40.6° Celsius
Namakkal 40° Celsius