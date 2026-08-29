Two Chennai men among four injured in balloon blast at Velankanni

TIRUCHY: Two devotees from Chennai were among four people who sustained injuries after a gas balloon exploded at the Shrine Velankanni Basilica on Saturday evening. The incident happened as the four people were witnessing the Holy Flag hoisting at the festival.
While the Holy Flag hoisting event for the annual festival of the Basilica was under way with pomp and fanfare, firecrackers accidentally fell on the gas balloons placed near the flag mast, and they exploded, sources said. Four people, including H Kalaiselvan (38) from Periamet in Chennai and T Ramesh (38) from Abhiramapuram in Chennai, sustained injuries in the explosion.
Sources said that Kalaiselvan's skin was peeled off, while Ramesh sustained injuries to the face. The details about the other two are unknown, as they had minor injuries.
The injured were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Orathur, in Nagapattinam. Further investigations are ongoing.